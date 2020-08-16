1/2
Glenna Sullivan
GLENNA J. SULLIVAN Stetson's Funeral Home Glenna Jane McIlraith Sullivan, formerly of High Head, Harpswell, died at Legacy Memory Care on Friday, August 7. She was born on January 17, 1924 in Pasco, Washington, the daughter of Thomas and Bessie (Town) McIlraith. She graduated from Pasco High School in 1942, and subsequently from the University of Washington, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and the National Panhellenic Conference. On June 18, 1949, she married John F. Sullivan, Jr. in Pasco, Washington. After residing in several East Coast communities, she moved with her husband and family to the Brunswick area in 1975. Her husband was President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board at Bath Iron Works from 1975 to 1983. Throughout his career, she supported and contributed to his success. Mrs. Sullivan was a communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Her faith was a central part of her life. She was a member of the Navy League, served on the Board of Directors of Regional Hospital in Brunswick and on the Board of the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary. She was a committee member of the Friends of the College Fund of Bowdoin College. Mrs. Sullivan served as a volunteer in many church, school and community organizations, and was a hospital coffee shop volunteer from 1975 - 1991. Family was the single most important focus of her life. She was a devoted wife married for 69 years, a wonderful mother, and loving grandmother. Her family, including many nieces, nephews, and friends, will miss her greatly. Mrs. Sullivan is survived by her three children, John Kelly Sullivan (Elizabeth) of Cape Elizabeth, Thomas Kevin Sullivan (Susan) of Brunswick, and Mary Elizabeth Sullivan Ludlum (Stephen) of Brunswick; five grandchildren, Erin Sullivan DeMartino (Randall), Liam Sullivan, Kimberly Sullivan, Paul Sullivan, and Sarah Ludlum; and by two great- grandchildren, Lily DeMartino, and Luca DeMartino. Her family is grateful for the compassionate care and support provided by the staffs of Legacy Memory Care, Compassus Hospice, Thornton Hall, and Aging Excellence. Funeral services and burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to: St. Charles Borromeo Church, 132 McKeen Street, Brunswick, ME 04011, or to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements are by Stetson's Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick, Maine 04011 where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
