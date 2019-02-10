Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLORIA FULCHER. View Sign

GLORIA FULCHER Rainier Memorial Center Gloria Fulcher passed away peacefully on January 23rd in Branford, CT at the age of 82. Gloria Fulcher was born July 19th, 1936 in Okmulgee, OK to John and Harriett Adams. She began her school years in Okmulgee, OK but soon thereafter transferred to Moxee, WA. where her father took a job with Dupont. She attended Richland High School in Richland, WA earning the much-loved nickname "Skippy". She met the love of her life, Clarence (Clancy) Fulcher, at the Richland Community House playing slapjack and were later married on Valentines Day 1953. They began their marriage living in North Richland in the Hanford Camps in their Airstream trailer where they enjoyed a community bathhouse, laundry and community mess hall (cafeteria). Over the next ten years, they welcomed five children, who enriched their world. To Gloria, her family was always number one. She was the proud matriarch of the family and was very involved and dedicated to each and every one. Her greatest joy was having family together and she worked hard to make sure they always took care of one another. She loved to cook and was always up for a competitive game of cards and lots of laughter. Gloria's Father, John, passed away suddenly when she was 11 years old, ultimately instilling a strong will and fierce determination in her. She worked hard for a very long successful business career in banking that began with filing checks at Seafirst bank up to Regional Manager of US Bank in Seattle. She was a role model and an inspiration to many. Upon retirement, Gloria and Clarence retired to their home on Chinook Pass, known in the family as the "Cabin". Although Gloria and Clarence had a passion for travel, seeing all parts of the world from Mexico to Europe, the cabin was her place of peace and tranquility. During retirement, she continued to lead an active social life with the family and several life-long friends. Gloria is survived by her children, Deanna Weaver, Jeff Fulcher (Paula Pellerin), Karen Barnes (Paul Barnes), Scott Fulcher (Heidi Fulcher); Grand Children Melissa Karpus, John Fulcher, Jessica Uihlein, Kristin Dykes, Jennifer Reed, Andrew Fulcher, John Brittain and 12 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her Parents' John Adams and Harriett Bartlett, Husband of 63 years Clarence Fulcher, Son Norman Fulcher, Grandson James Fulcher, Son-in-Laws Larry Brittain and Lee Weaver. A celebration of life will be held on February 14th at 1:00 pm at The Sandberg Place located at 331 South 41st Avenue, West Richland, WA 99353 All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gloria's life.

