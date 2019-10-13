Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLORIA GLEE (GIGI) GIER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GLORIA GLEE GIER (GIGI) Columbia Memorial Funeral Chapel Gloria Glee Gier (GiGi) of Kennewick, WA was born on May 16th, 1924 in Bristol, Iowa. On the 5th of October 2019 she made that great transition to her Heavenly Home and she will be sorely missed by family and friends. Her life of 95 years spanned a variety of jobs and hobbies that kept her young. She loved bowling, pool, fishing, sewing, cards, home decorating, antique collecting and following her grandkids in their activities. Plus, a longtime Seahawks and Mariner fan! In the 40's she worked at Hanford during the Manhattan Project. A few other jobs include Store Clerk, Fuller Brush Deliver, Fruit Packer, to what she did best, Homemaker. Gloria was married to her high school sweet heart, Robert (Bob) Gier for 78 years. Her 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 14 great and 9 great greats (with one on the way) meant the world to her. She was truly the Matriarch of her family. Gloria's well known passion for dancing, fashion, mixed with her unique style, and endless love for her family can NEVER be replaced! There will be a Memorial, to follow at a later time. Thank you for your support.

