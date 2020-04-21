Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Mae Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GLORIA MAE BROWN Gloria Mae Stephenson Brown, age 84, passed peacefully from this mortal life April 11, 2020 and returned to her Heavenly home above. We are grateful that she is now free from her tired, worn out body, and is once again reunited with beloved family and friends. Gloria was born January 1, 1936 in Holden, Utah to Mark Stephenson and Bertha Bushnell. She had two older sisters whom she adored: Veleta and Margene. After her mother passed away when Gloria was 10 years old, her father married Vera Wagstaff McCleary, and Gloria gained two fine step brothers: Leon and Lynn. Gloria grew up in the Salt Lake City, Utah area and attended Murray High School where she played the French horn in the marching band. She met her future husband, Donald Pratt Brown, when she was a sophomore in high school and he was a sophomore at the University of Utah. They married in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints April 7, 1955 a year after Gloria graduated from High School. Don and Gloria lived in Washington D.C. for two years while Don worked for the NSA while serving in the USAF. Afterwards, they settled in Richland, Washington where they raised their family of 6 children, and remained living into retirement. In the midst of her busy life, Gloria returned to school and earned an Associates of Arts and Sciences degree from Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington. Gloria loved reading books, and instilled this love in all her children. She loved music, ice cream, watermelon, popcorn, root beer floats, boat rides on the Columbia River, sewing, and gardening. But most of all Gloria loved her family, her friends, serving in the Seattle and Columbia River Temples with Don, family history work, teaching seminary, smiling at strangers, baking pies and cookies and bread to give to neighbors and friends. She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and many lives were touched as she shared her testimony and love to all through her example of service, charity, and unconditional love. Gloria leaves behind her loving and devoted husband, Donald Pratt Brown. Children: Donald Mark Brown (Nancy), Junice Woodworth (Robert), Carolyn Ross (John), Janet Gillis (Paul), Margene Clarke (Steven), Stephen Pratt Brown, and Lona Hillman Brown, 30 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. We would like to thank all those who have expressed their love and given service to Gloria over the last couple of years as her health declined. May you always remember her smile, her testimony, and her love for you. Gloria's memorial service will be held in late July 2020. Please fill free to visit the Einan's at Sunset website or Facebook page for more information, and to leave a comment/memory for her family.

GLORIA MAE BROWN Gloria Mae Stephenson Brown, age 84, passed peacefully from this mortal life April 11, 2020 and returned to her Heavenly home above. We are grateful that she is now free from her tired, worn out body, and is once again reunited with beloved family and friends. Gloria was born January 1, 1936 in Holden, Utah to Mark Stephenson and Bertha Bushnell. She had two older sisters whom she adored: Veleta and Margene. After her mother passed away when Gloria was 10 years old, her father married Vera Wagstaff McCleary, and Gloria gained two fine step brothers: Leon and Lynn. Gloria grew up in the Salt Lake City, Utah area and attended Murray High School where she played the French horn in the marching band. She met her future husband, Donald Pratt Brown, when she was a sophomore in high school and he was a sophomore at the University of Utah. They married in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints April 7, 1955 a year after Gloria graduated from High School. Don and Gloria lived in Washington D.C. for two years while Don worked for the NSA while serving in the USAF. Afterwards, they settled in Richland, Washington where they raised their family of 6 children, and remained living into retirement. In the midst of her busy life, Gloria returned to school and earned an Associates of Arts and Sciences degree from Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Washington. Gloria loved reading books, and instilled this love in all her children. She loved music, ice cream, watermelon, popcorn, root beer floats, boat rides on the Columbia River, sewing, and gardening. But most of all Gloria loved her family, her friends, serving in the Seattle and Columbia River Temples with Don, family history work, teaching seminary, smiling at strangers, baking pies and cookies and bread to give to neighbors and friends. She loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and many lives were touched as she shared her testimony and love to all through her example of service, charity, and unconditional love. Gloria leaves behind her loving and devoted husband, Donald Pratt Brown. Children: Donald Mark Brown (Nancy), Junice Woodworth (Robert), Carolyn Ross (John), Janet Gillis (Paul), Margene Clarke (Steven), Stephen Pratt Brown, and Lona Hillman Brown, 30 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. We would like to thank all those who have expressed their love and given service to Gloria over the last couple of years as her health declined. May you always remember her smile, her testimony, and her love for you. Gloria's memorial service will be held in late July 2020. Please fill free to visit the Einan's at Sunset website or Facebook page for more information, and to leave a comment/memory for her family. Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close