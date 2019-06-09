Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GLORIA SCHELIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GLORIA SCHELIN Hillcrest Memorial Center Gloria Schelin, age 89, passed from this life on to a new adventure on June 6, 2019. She was born on April 17, 1930 to George Schelin and Esther Wolfe Schelin in Forsyth, Montana. The family moved to Boise, Idaho in 1936 after losing all of their possessions in a house fire. They moved to Port Orchard, Washington in 1942 and to Southern California in 1947. There she met and married the boy next door, Richard Jones. He enlisted in the Navy in 1952 and they spent 20 years traveling. Gloria had a 30-year career as an Escrow Officer in Southern California. While in Southern California, she served as Treasurer for the Orange County Business Women's Association. She also worked part-time as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity helping to build the first condominium complex in Rancho Santa Margarita, California. After her retirement from Great Western Bank in Laguna Hills, California, Gloria moved to Kennewick to be close to family. She worked at part-time jobs with the Census Bureau and then spent 10 years working at the front desk for the YMCA in Richland until retiring again in 2011. Gloria loved all types of dancing, swimming and traveling. She was a member of the Rambling Rovers Traveling Club in the Tri-Cities. Gloria was preceded in death by her father, mother, infant son, husband and a sister. She leaves behind a son Steve Jones and his wife, Patricia, of Kennewick; daughters Janice Jones of Kennewick and Kathryn Hickman of Moab, Utah; sister Velda Wolfe of California; 11 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and some special nieces and nephews. Gloria was a long-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Services will be held at the Chapel at 515 South Union Street in Kennewick on Wednesday, June 12th at 3:00. A graveside service at Riverview Heights Cemetery will follow. For online condolences, please visit

