GORDON RICHARD BILYARD On June 17, 2020, the world lost Gordon Richard Bilyard age 71, a man who understood, respected and loved the magnificence and the power of the ocean; he lived to breath the salty air and let the winds, tides and currents challenge his skill and determine his course and destiny. It could be said, "the ocean was his mistress". Gordon was a scientist and a sailor with his Philosophy Doctorate in biological oceanography. He worked at PNNL, Richland. In retirement his seaworthy ocean sailboat gave him the freedom he needed to explore the Salish Sea, and the Inside Passage from Bellingham to Juneau Alaska and into Glacier Bay. He was happiest on these waterways, always with camera in hand to try to capture the magnificence of God's beautiful earth as seen only from the ocean. Gordon is survived by his wife Catherine Bilyard at their home in Hayden, Idaho; his son Nick Bilyard (Erica), and daughter Donaca Young (Jeff) Ogden, Utah; his mother Alexandra Bilyard of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and his brother Bruce Bilyard (Lisa) Connecticut. His legacy includes grandsons Alexander and Grant Bilyard (Kent) and step-grandchildren Ethan and Logan Bowers (Moses Lake, WA), Savannah Spanton (Othello), McKenzie and Serenity Spanton (Spokane) and several beautifully refurbished or hand-crafted small boats. Gordon was preceded in death by his father Richard Gordon Bilyard and his wife Margaret Bilyard. A donation in Gordon's name may be made to the Northwest Maritime Center in Port Townsend, WA. A celebration of his life and an at sea service which will be conducted by his friends of North Olympic Sail and Power Squadron and Sequim Bay Yacht Club. A memorial website has been created for Gordon at:http://www.gordon-richard-bilyard.forevermissed.com/



