GORDON LEO NEER Gordon Leo Neer, age 70, passed away on August 24, 2019 in Lewiston, ID. A family member recently said "I'll never forget his deep boisterous laugh, his giant bear hugs and his love of poker and beer". Gordon Neer was born February 17, 1949 to Leo and Helen Neer in Polson, MT. He and his brother, Mike were raised in Kennewick, WA where he graduated high school in 1967. He enlisted in the Navy in 1969 where he proudly served in Vietnam. In December of 1973 he married his loving wife, Sheila Neer. He was a devoted father to three children whom he raised with his wife in Benton City, WA. While raising his children he managed the equipment testing facility at Hanford and medically retired in 1993. After retiring, Gordon and Sheila moved to Cottonwood, ID. Gordon was known on the Prairie as being the go-to person to process wild meat for the surrounding area. Although legally blind, he was often seen driving vehicles, shooting game and doing things he shouldn't have been doing. There were no rules for Gordon, just guidelines and even those were a little fuzzy. But anyone that knew him wouldn't have it any other way. Gordon Neer was preceded in death by his father, Leo Neer, mother, Helen Neer, brother, Michael Neer. Gordon is survived by wife, Sheila Neer, sons, Johnny Neer and Michael Neer (Ria Neer), daughter, Dawn Neer (Troy Melhase) and grandchildren, Matthew, Justin, Adam, Dillon, Peyton, Ava and Isabella. He is also survived by nephews, Jason Neer (Megan) and Aaron Neer (Jenn). A graveside service will be held at the Cottonwood Cemetery in Cottonwood, ID on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately after at the Cottonwood City Hall, 506 King Street, Cottonwood, ID.

