Grace Anderson

June 12, 1923 - November 26, 2020

Ephrata, Washington - Grace Theresa Anderson was born June 12, 1923 and entered her rest with the Lord on November 26, 2020. Grace and Lee Anderson lived and raised their family in Ephrata for over 60 years and were members of the Ephrata First Babtist church. Lee preceded Grace in in death. Grace was the mother of five children Carl and Venus Harmon of Post Falls, Id., Grace and Ronnie Hess of Chattaroy, Wa., Chuck and Carolyn Harmon, of Pasco Wa., Paula and James Horton, of Kennewick Wa., and Cliff and Joyce Harmon of Ephrata, Wa. Grace had many grandchildren, great-grand children and great-great-grandchildren that she loved so very much.

Grace loved to cook and help out others; she would show up with an armful of groceries and whip up amazing meals for us and would sit by our bedside and nurse us back to health whenever we were ill. Grace loved to camp and fish and take trips to the coast to get fresh seafood. Grace loved her family and would do anything to provide and protect them. She will be greatly missed.

Graveside services will be on Saturday December 5, at 10:30 in the morning, at Ephrata Cemetery.





