GRACE LILLIAN ZIMMERLY (ARNDT) Einan's at Sunset Grace Lillian Zimmerly (Arndt) went home to be with her Lord on September 7, 2019, at the age of 97. Grace was born in Heimdal, ND on July 28, 1922, to Emil and Wilhelmina Arndt (Leistiko), one of 14 children. As their small town school offered classes only through the 8th grade, at 14 years of age, she traveled from North Dakota to Ridgefield, WA to stay with relatives and attend high school. It was there she met the love of her life and future husband, Ralph E. Zimmerly. They were married for 53 years when he passed away in December 1993. Grace is survived by five children; Ralph Zimmerly (Kay), Joanne Lieuallen (Douglas), Delores Riddell (James), Lois Silbernagel (Chris), and Kenneth Zimmerly (Anita). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 5 great- great-grandchildren. A celebration of Grace's life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1 pm, at Kennewick Baptist Church, 2425 W. Albany Ave, Kennewick, WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Samaritan's Purse, a relief organization that our mother greatly supported. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 15, 2019