GRACE LUCILLE SYKES On March 5, 2019, at 10am, Grace Lucille Sykes, our beloved sister, mother, and grandmother moved from this earthly life into heaven at the age of 78. Lucille was known for her loving care of many families in the community as they welcomed new life into their homes. She was a dedicated midwife for 33 years in the Mercer area and welcomed over 2,200 babies into the world. Lucille will be remembered for her warmth, compassion, and giving nature. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Grace Lucille Headley was born in Colorado Springs, CO to Lloyd Atwell Headley and Grace Lucille (Stevenson) Headley. She spent most of her early years in Touchet, Washington and later spent several years in Colorado Springs, attending People's Bible College, before moving to the Mercer, PA area. She married James Edward Sykes in 1962 and was a devoted mother to three children: James Leroy Sykes of North Dakota; Charles Ray and Tina Sykes of Stoneboro, PA; and Cynthia Marie and Michael Scherer of New Brighton, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sykes, and her parents, Lloyd and Grace Headley. She will also be missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her children and grandchildren, Lucille is also survived by Paul Headley and Gerry of Milwaukee, Oregon; Charles and Elaine Headley of Pillow, PA; Evangeline (Headley) and Ron Hartman of Sebring, OH; and Evelyn (Headley) Kopp of Pittsburgh, PA. She will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends across the country. Arrangements handled by Black Funeral Homes, Stoneboro & Sandy Lake. Visitation and funeral service will be held at the Oak Grove Community Church, Mercer, PA. Interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery.

