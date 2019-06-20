GREG BARNESS Greg Barness, at 60 years young, was commissioned to Heaven by passing into the loving arms of his Father on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16th, 2019 in the comfort of his home. Greg was born May 15th, 1959 in Madison, Wisconsin to Donald Barness and the late Sally Cliff Barness. He was the oldest of three children, brother Geoff Barness and sister, Ginny Comstock. Greg married his high school sweetheart, soul partner, and best friend, Gail Dolin in 1981. Greg and Gail have three children, who are the light of their lives, Nathan (wife Melanie), Angie (husband Trever) and Danielle (life partner Oakley). Greg professed his life to Christ in early adulthood. He loved working in the church and cherished praising the Lord and serving his community. He always enjoyed welcoming everyone into the Home Church. Greg's legacy resides within his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Join us in the celebration and remembrance of Greg's life. A viewing will be held at Mueller's Funeral Home, Friday, June 21st, 1-5pm. And a memorial service with a reception to follow at Crossview Church, Saturday, June 22nd, 3pm. In true Greg fashion, please wear colorful attire for the party of his life.
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 20, 2019