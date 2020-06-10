Greg Dayley
GREG KEITH DAYLEY Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel Greg Keith Dayley was born June 14, 1977, to Robert & Sharon Dayley, and passed unexpectedly on June 3, 2020. He was raised in Quincy, lived for some years in Moses Lake, and resided in Richland at the time of his passing. Greg met the love of his life, Nedda-Jean Kimble, in 1998 and they married in 2001. Their son, Hunter was born in 2004. Greg's greatest joys in life were his wife & son. Nothing was more important. He was a true adventurer, had many passions in life and lived it to the fullest. Greg is survived by his wife Nedda-Jean, son Hunter, father Robert, siblings Robert (Devyn), David (Marci), Eric (Ronica), Rebecca, Tom (Maggie), and Alex. His amazing family through marriage, Mom, Jo-Anne Mansfield, Dad Wally Kimble (Joyce), and siblings Eli, Allison (Sheldon), Tercel, and Olivia. As well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his Mom, Sharon. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.
