GREG RICHARD WENDLER October 28, 1950 September 12, 2019 Greg R. Wendler passed away on September 12, 2019, after a long battle with diabetes. He was born on October 28, 1950, in Walla Walla to Les and Nadine Wendler. Greg attended local schools and graduated from Washington State University with Phi Beta Kappa honors in Economics. He later moved to Kennewick, Washington where he was a long-time employee with Yakima Federal Savings and Loan as a residential appraiser. Greg enjoyed tennis, racquetball, fantasy football as well as activities with family and friends. He is survived by a sister, Marcia Wendler of Walla Walla, brother Robert (Nancy) Wendler of Sandy, Utah, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Monday, September, 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla, Washington.

