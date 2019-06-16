Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GREGORY ALLEN STEWART. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GREGORY ALLEN STEWART Gregory Allen Stewart resident of Kennewick passed at age 63 on 06/11/19 peacefully with his family. Greg was born on 03/17/1956 in Inglewood, California to John Stewart and Charlotte Boster. Greg as a young child loved riding mortorcycles and keeping up with his older brother, John Stewart. Greg graduated from Kamiakin High School in 1974 and received his associates degree from Columbia Basin College in 1978. Greg married Deanna, the love of his life, in June 1977. Together, they had two children, Cody and Kaylee. Although they divorced, they remained the best of friends. Greg worked for Boise Cascade for 36 years as a millwright machinist before retirement. Greg enjoyed traveling, and most of the time, he had kids and grand kids in tow. A lot of time was spent at the cabin at Badger Lake fishing or driving around the golf cart looking at the deer that came out in the evening. Family was the most important thing to Greg and his biggest achievements where his children. Greg is survived by Deanna Stewart. His son, Cody and wife, Lauren. Daughter, Kaylee and husband, Bryson Bunch. Brother, John Stewart and wife Donna. Many others who played a key role in Greg's life were his Step Father, Al Plum and his step siblings, Tammy Plum and Allen Rae Plum. Step Mother Carol Stewart and step siblings, Rob Kuch and Rhonda Colley. HIs nephew and niece, Johnny and Danica Stewart. Grand-children, Charlee, Preslee, Liam, Grayson and Asher. The Memorial Service will be Friday, June 21st at 3pm at Bethel Church in Richland.

Published in Tri-City Herald on June 16, 2019

