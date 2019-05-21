Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GREGORY CHARLES BUNGER. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

GREGORY CHARLES BUNGER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Gregory Charles Bunger, 67, of Pasco, Washington passed from time into eternity very unexpectedly on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Born on June 15, 1951 to Charles and Iris Bunger in Tillamook, Oregon, Greg spent his childhood with his three brothers playing sports and creating mischief. Out of high school Greg enjoyed a year in Maui, Hawaii- surfing and taking in the beauty of God's creation. On December 26, 1974 Greg married his wife of 44 years, Peggy Jo Peterson, in Phoenix, Arizona with whom he welcomed five sons: Lance, Nichol, Joshua, Jack and Nicholas. He worked as a cheesemaker at the Tillamook Cheese Factory and spent a lot of his down time doing construction around Tillamook and building up and down the Oregon Coast. In 1992 Greg moved his family to Pasco, Washington to begin his own construction company, Bunger Construction. Between his time in Tillamook and Pasco, Greg made many lifelong friends whom he enjoyed keeping in touch with. One of the things Greg cherished most in life was his relationship with God, his love for God's servants and for the little meeting that met in his home. Retirement in 2016 allowed Greg to spend his time doing what he enjoyed most: cheering on and spoiling his sixteen grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, working on his small farm and helping friends and family with all their handyman projects. Greg is survived by his wife Peggy, sons Lance (Michelle) Bunger, Nick (Lenaya) Bunger, Josh (Jenn) Bunger, Jack (Jami) Bunger and Nicholas (Alaina) Bunger; brothers Steve Bunger and Art (Daelene) Bunger; grandchildren Bailie (18), Brennan (17), Myla (16), Brianne (15), Gavin (13), Avery (11), Dexter (10), Addisyn (9), Audra (9), Elliot (6), Max (5), Blair (4), Baylor (4), Paige (4), Piper (4), and Iris (5 months). He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jesse. We consider ourselves blessed to have been known and loved by him. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday May 23rd at 11:00 am. 253 Valley Chapel Rd, Walla Walla, WA. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

