GREGORY D. TIEGS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Gregory D. Tiegs, 63, born May 17, 1956 to Dale and Alta Tiegs in Nampa, Idaho. He passed May 21, 2019. Gregg was raised and worked on his family's farm in Melba, Idaho. Gregg enjoyed camping, fishing, chess and reading in his younger years. He played football and basketball throughout high school and remained an avid sports fan his entire life. He graduated from Melba High School in 1974. When not in school, playing sports or working, you could find he and his brother, Frank, rebuilding cars in the farm's shop. One of his favorite projects was restoring his grand- father's 1957 Cameo Pickup. Gregg and Frank loved riding motorcycles on rough terrain. In 1978, Gregg moved permanently to the Tri-Cities where he met his wife of 40 years, Vikki. Together they had two sons and two daughters. Gregg was an entrepreneur, creator, dreamer and the proverbial optimist. Those who knew him accepted the fact that they were likely going to be greeted or called by his crazy catch phrases, such as "Hey, bird", "What's up, chicken sniffer?" or his latest were "Am I right, or am I right?" and "Jackwagon" - just to name a few. Gregg is survived and so very loved and missed by his wife, Vikki; sons, Kevin (Stephanie) and Aaron and daughters, Nicole and Renee; grandsons, Jacob (Naomi), Brandon, Nicholas, Nathan, Kyle, Collin, Kruise and Carson; his respected and adored father, Dale H. Tiegs; one brother, Frank (Janet); 5 sisters, Cheryl Callaway, Allison Tiegs, Lori Fox (Randy), Stacey Devereaux (Ray), Rachel Ikola (Gerry) and too many nieces and nephews to mention. Gregg will be joining his grandparents, mother (Alta), stepmother (Margie), mother-in-law (Nancy) and several nieces and nephews with their Heavenly Father. No pain, no tears, no sorrow or regrets. Memorial service begins at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the burial site which is located at Desert Lawn Memorial Park, 1401 S. Union Street in Kennewick. It will be followed by a celebration of his life. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

