January 13, 1951 - September 6, 2020

Benton City, Washington - Gregory Orin Smith was born in January 1951 and departed us on September 6, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife Kathy, whom he met while was in the Navy, or "Uncle Sam's Canoe Club", as he so eloquently called his time serving his country. After a whirl wind romance, they proceeded to have three children, Dawn, Sean and Deanne, who were fortunate enough to bless him with 5 grandchildren, whom he loved very much.

Upon completing his tenure serving his country, he moved to Badger Canyon outside of Kennewick, Washington to fulfill their dream of having a "hobby" farm, at the time Smitty worked for the Columbia Generating Power Station outside of Richland as a Nuclear Operator, trainer & procedure writing where he retired in 2006.

Greg was always one for adventure, from commercial fishing in his teenage years, to his stint in the Navy, to setting up his hobby farm, a few years as an amateur race car driver in the late 80's, he learned a lot of important lessons about life and was always keen to share these with his family. A few important ones being that lassoing a 2000-pound bull at a dead run, really was not such a good idea, and for that "tricky" bolt, a blow torch usually worked well at loosening it up.

Greg loved being outdoors, spending time under the sun either hunting & camping in the woods with friends and family or spending a few weeks every year with his bride on the Big Island of Hawaii. However, his one true passion was teaching the young children about our lord Jesus Christ in Sunday School and volunteering for his church, which he has done consistently since moving to the area in 1981.

He will be missed and leaves behind his wife Kathy Smith of 48 years, children Dawn Smith, Sean and wife Miljana Smith, Deanne and husband Clint Smith. In addition, he left behind 5 grandchildren Amerie, Leighton, Logan, Zack and Kristian.





