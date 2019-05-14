Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRETCHEN V. STRICKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GRETCHEN V. STRICKER Gretchen V Stricker passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 with family by her side. She was 85 years old. Gretchen was born and raised in Walla Walla Washington then moved to Richland in 1954 where she met her husband, Lowell while working at the Hanford area. They were married in 1955 and together they raised six children and a few strays .She provided a home full of laughter, comfort and often times controlled chaos. Everyone was always welcome and she truly loved her kids. After her children were older, Gretchen went to work for Albertsons and worked for 26 years. She loved her job but mostly she loved her customers and developed long lasting relationships with many of them. For those who knew Gretchen, most would say that she was quick witted, tough as nails and had a heart of gold. Gretchen spent the last 5 years living independently in her home surrounded by supportive, compassionate and caring neighbors for which the family is forever grateful. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 59 years, Lowelll Q. Stricker and their daughter Bridget Sample. She is survived by her children, Dirk Stricker, Scott Stricker, Julie Williams, Eric Stricker and Colton Stricker as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Riverview Heights in Kennewick later this summer.

