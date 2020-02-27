Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Guadalupe Chavez. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3316 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church Pasco , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GUADALUPE CHÁVEZ Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Guadalupe Hernández Chávez, conocido por sus familiares y amigos cómo, "Papá Lupe" y "Don Lupe" falleció el 22 de febrero de 2020 rodeado de su amada familia en el Hospital Trios Southridge en Kennewick, WA. Nació el 20 de enero de 1958 en El Reparito un pequeño pueblo de México ubicado en Michoacán. Sus padres fueron María Chávez y Mauro Hernández, a quienes amaba y cuidaba profundamente. Estamos seguros de que se ha reunido con su difunto padre y sus tres hermanos en el cielo. Guadalupe fue diagnosticado con cáncer gástrico y luchó durante 4 años y medio. Fue su fe, esperanza y voluntad de vivir lo que le dio fuerzas para seguir luchando. Guadalupe llegó a los Estados Unidos en 1974 a los 16 años de edad para trabajar en las huertas con su tío. Guadalupe finalmente se estableció en Mesa, Washington con su amada esposa e hijos, donde continuó trabajando en las huertas como mayordomo. Guadalupe se enorgulleció de su trabajo y estableció altos estándares para sus trabajadores y para sí mismo. El amor de Guadalupe por su trabajo era innegable. Guadalupe disfrutaba de reuniones familiares que consistían de música, risas, comida y lo más importante, el amor de la familia. Le gustaba pasar tiempo con todos sus nietos. Siempre esperaba con ansias su viaje anual a México, donde se reunía con el resto de su querida familia y amigos. A Guadalupe le sobrevive su esposa de 40 años, Rosa Ávila de Hernández, y 10 maravillosos hijos. También le sobrevive su madre y 7 hermanos. Guadalupe siempre será recordado por el hombre trabajador, amable, divertido y amoroso que fue. No cabe duda que es un hombre admirado por muchos ya que nunca se negaba ayudar a quienes lo necesitaba. Misa - Jueves 27 de febrero de 2020 a las 10:00 a.m. Iglesio San Patricio Pasco, Washington. Entierro- City View Cemetery Pasco, Washington Guadalupe Hernández Chávez, known by his family and friends as, "Papa Lupe" and "Don Lupe" passed on February 22, 2020 surrounded by his beloved family at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, WA. He was born on January 20, 1958 in El Reparito a small town in Mexico located in Michoacán. His parents were María Chávez and Mauro Hernández, whom he loved and cared for deeply. We are sure he has been reunited with his late father and his three brothers in heaven. Guadalupe was diagnosed with gastric cancer and fought it for 4 and a half years. It was his faith, hope and willingness to live that gave him strength to continue fighting. Guadalupe arrived in the United States in 1974 at 16 years of age to work in the orchards with his uncle. Guadalupe finally settled in Mesa, Washington with his beloved wife and children, where he continued working in the orchards as a foreman. Guadalupe took pride in his work and set high standards for his workers and for himself. Guadalupe's love for his work was undeniable. Guadalupe enjoyed family gatherings that consisted of music, laughter, food and most importantly, family love. He liked to spend time with all his grandchildren. He always looked forward to his annual trip to Mexico, where he met with the rest of his beloved family and friends. Guadalupe is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rosa Ávila de Hernández, and 10 wonderful children. He is also survived by his mother and 7 siblings. Guadalupe will always be remembered for the hardworking, kind, funny and loving man he was. There is no doubt that he is a man admired by many since he was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed it. Mass - Thursday February 27, 2020 10:00 a.m. St. Patrick's Catholic Church Pasco, Washington. Burial will be held at City View Cemetery Pasco, Washington

