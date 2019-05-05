Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GUADALUPE M. (LUPANA) FLORES. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home 1608 West Court Street Pasco , WA 99301 (509)-547-3316 Send Flowers Obituary

GUADALUPE M. FLORES (LUPANA) Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Guadalupe M. Flores (Lupana), 69, went to be with the Lord on Thursday April 25, 2019. She passed away in Richland, WA. She was born on October 20, 1949 in Alamo, TX to Guadalupe and Albina Manrique. She loved the Lord and her family, she will be remem-bered for her two greatest passions, faith and family. Her children were her greatest joy, she instilled good values and she enjoyed spending time with them. Her closest friends and family knew her as Lupana, she stayed in touch with her friends and family on a daily basis and would often spend her days visiting them. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed collecting books. Her faith and church were an important part of her life. Her greatest desire was to see all of her family serving the Lord. Guadalupe is survived by her husband Cruz Flores Jr; her children; Rolando Flores (Marisol), Sandra L. Flores, Linda Y. Rodriguez (Mayo), Ursula A. Perez (Juan Eduardo), Nicole Yvonne Perez, and Arnulfo Cruz Flores. She is survived by 19 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother Albina Manrique and siblings; Soila, James, Maria Aurora, Joe, Richard, Henry, Julie, Michael, Martin, Jesse, Yolanda, Juan Guadalupe, and Victor. A viewing will be held on May 5, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm and on May 6, 2019 at 4 pm followed by the celebration of life from 5 pm to 7 pm at God's New Generation, 703 W Clark St. in Pasco, WA. We will honor her life on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mueller's Funeral Home at 1608 W Court Street in Pasco, WA. Interment begins at 12:00 pm at City View Cemetery, 1300 N Oregon Avenue in Pasco, WA. Reception will follow at God's New Generation Church at 703 W Clark Street in Pasco, WA.

