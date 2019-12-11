Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GWENDOLYN YVONNE HARDER. View Sign Service Information Hillcrest Memorial Center: 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-737-9717 Send Flowers Obituary

GWENDOLYN YVONNE HARDER Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation Gwendolyn Yvonne Harder was born July 14, 1944 in Hood River, Oregon. She died at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick November 28, 2019 at age 75. Gwen grew up and lived in the Tri- Cities, and retired after 30+ years of faithful work at Columbia Industries. She was a life-long member of Pasco First Methodist Church. She loved to knit colorful squares that were donated to Project Warm-Up to make afghans for the needy. Gwen also enjoyed being with family and friends, watching her videos, playing dominoes and Candy Land, and having dogs and bunnies visit at Guardian Angel Homes. We give special thanks to her kind caregivers at Guardian Angel Homes and our friend Janet who treated her like family. We are also thankful for the caring medical teams at Kadlec Hospital and Chaplaincy Hospice House during the last week of her life. Gwen is survived by her sisters, Dixie Hutson of Richland, WA, and Bobbie (Rev. Paul) Jensen of De Pere, Wisconsin, several cousins, nieces and nephews Debbie (Ken) Johnson, David (Marie) Hutson, Julie (Kevin) Mackey and Gail (Jon) Nelson, eight great nieces and nephews, a great-great niece and nephew, and other relatives and friends. Gwen was a loyal and loving friend to many. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd Harder and Bonnie Harder Hart, stepfather Ray Hart, brother-in-law Rev. Tom Hutson and several cousins. A service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00am at Hillcrest Memorial Center 9353 W. Clearwater Ave. Kennewick, WA. Memorials can be made to Chaplaincy Hospice Care, Columbia Industries, March of Dimes, or the . For online condolences please visit www. Hillcrestmemorialcenter. com

