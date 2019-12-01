Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GWYNN WILLOUGHBY. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

GWYNN WILLOUGHBY Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Gwynn Willoughby peacefully passed away at her home in Kennewick, WA surrounded by her family, at the age of 89. Gwynn was born the second child to Alvin (Bud) and Ethel Torrey, in Overton, Nebraska, on October 15, 1930. The Torrey family moved to Kennewick in 1947, and Gwynn married the love of her life Newton (Curly) Willoughby in 1948. Together they had five children. Gwynn was a full-time homemaker, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Gwynn loved unconditionally and she showed her love through her actions and words (and some delicious pies and great meals). Gwynn and Curly enjoyed camping-first in a tent and eventually in an RV, especially the Oregon coast. Gwynn was preceded in death by her daughter Sharon, her parents, brothers LeVern and Richard Torrey, son in law Joe Harshman, and her beloved husband of 61 years, Newton (Curly). She leaves behind her brother Gene Torrey (Ruby), son Charles "Chuck" (Becky), daughters, Jane Martin (Jim), Colleen Harshman Robertson (James), and Kathy Martin (Pat), 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, her dear friend Lorene Cavendar, bonus daughter Connie Maddox, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 2pm at Desert Lawn Memorial Park followed by a celebration of her life at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home in Kennewick, WA. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to Chaplaincy Health Care, Richland, or . The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

