H. Clark Bryant
1933 - 2020
H. Clark Bryant
January 19, 1933 - September 1, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Our loving husband, father, father-in-law, and grandfather Harold "Clark" Bryant born on January 19, 1933 has passed on September 1, 2020.
Clark was born and raised in Port Angeles to parents Harold and Gladys (Waldron) Bryant. He joined the Air Force at the age of 17. While home on leave, he met his future wife Patricia (Jacobs). They were married 68 years. Together they had a son, Christopher. After discharge, he went to work at Fibreboard Mill, following in his father's footsteps. He tried his hand at many things such as owning his own logging truck, sign painting, and metal fabrication which sometimes took him to Hanford. He moved to Tri-Cities where he drove truck and ended his work life at Douglas Fruit.
In his free time he was busy in the garage working on the engines of cars and motorcycles. He shared his lifelong love of riding motorcycles with his brothers, son, grandson, and many friends.
He is survived by his wife Patricia, son Christopher (Carmen), grandsons Taylor and Justin, brothers Verner (Bobbi), Aerlyn, Michael, and Matthew (Londa), and sister in law Lilah. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerrald (Jerry), and sister in law Carlene.
Clark wished no services. Remembrances can be made in his name to Chaplaincy Hospice Care 2108 Entiat Av. Kennewick, WA


Published in Tri-City Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
