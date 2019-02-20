Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARLAND RAY BATES. View Sign

IN LOVING MEMORY OF HARLAND RAY BATES January 12, 1926 - February 13, 2019 On February 13, 2019 Harland (Harley) Bates went to be with the Lord peacefully in his sleep while in the care of his children. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph & Betsy Bates of Yakima Wa, his wife, Lucille (Thacker) Bates, his daughter, Cheryl (Bates) Alex- ander, his son Jerry Bates, his great granddaughter Lilly Bates & his 9 brothers & sisters. He is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Carolyn & James Talley, his son & daughter-in-law Vince & Tina Bates, his daughter-in-law Lisa Williams (Bates), 18 grandchildren, 37 great grand-children, great great grandchildren, & nieces/ nephews.He had a large family & many friends. He will be missed by many. Services will be held in the Spring. Harley was born in Manhattan, Montana & raised in Yakima, Wa. Where he met & married Lucille Thacker. He joined the U.S. Navy & served during world war II. He was proud to serve his country. After his time in the Navy, he moved his family to the Tri-Cities where he raised his children & remained until he retired from Acme Concrete. After retirement him & Lucille became traditional "snow birds" spending their winters in Yuma Arizona & their summers at their summer home at the William's Lake Resort. He spent the last several years living independently at Charbanough retirement community where he made several friends And enjoyed the shuttles to the Casino. Harley was a hard worker and was devoted to his family & friends. He enjoyed boating & fishing & taught most of his grandchildren the enjoyment of both. He also enjoyed playing pool and cards & traveling. He had a contagious laugh and enjoyed a good joke. Always in our hearts & always our hero.

