Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532

HARLEY ALEXANDER TRAPP Harley Alexander Trapp, age 80, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 5th at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick. He was born in Red Bluff, California to Eual Jackson and Rosie Etta Trapp in 1938. Harley moved to Kennewick in the early 1950's where he attended Kenne-wick schools and met Darla Britton. In 1956 he enlisted in the US Army and married Darla shortly after. He was then stationed in Darmstadt, Germany and Darla soon followed. In 1958, Harley and Darla moved back to Kennewick where they raised their four children. Harley worked for the Kennewick School District and in 1974 he was hired by the City of Kennewick where he worked as an electrician until retirement. Harley was an avid hunter and fisherman but his greatest love in life was his family. He was always ready for an adventure and would round up his troops for some fun. Whether it was a day trip fishing and searching for arrowheads, vacations to places off the beaten path, or the biannual family reunion trips for singing and storytelling, you never quite knew what lay in store on his excursions. Harley was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He could get a laugh out of anyone with his funny stories. He was also a jokester, and many fell prey to his pranks such as; stars through a coat sleeve, airplane rides, elk bugle, shock box/shocker, and the voodoo chair, just to mention a few. Harley was a fixer of all things. Even if the parts he needed were no longer made, he could just build his own. He was who everyone turned to when they needed advice. If anyone needed help he would be there in an instant. Harley was so loved by everyone and touched so many lives during his time here. Harley is survived by his wife, Darla; children, Dianna Austin (Doug), Kristie Didier (Clint), Kenneth Trapp (Teresa), and Kyle Trapp; grand-children, Angie Best, Janae Ransom, Brandie Castillo, Travis Didier, Justin Didier, Zachary Didier, Jacob Trapp, Jordan Trapp, Jarrett Trapp; great-grandchildren, Christian, Ryan, Dalyn, Madison, Easton, Lindsey, Everett, Paisley, Rylie, Ellie, Krew, Levi, and Isaiah; sister Doris Heitman (Elmore); and brother Bill Trapp (Margaret). He is preceded in death by his parents Eual Jackson and Rosie Etta Trapp, his sister Dorothy Russell and brother Bob Trapp. Services will be held on Friday, May 17th at 1:00 p.m. at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union St., Kennewick. Graveside service with military honors and reception to follow. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be sent to Chaplaincy Health Care/Hospice.

