Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROL CARL SCHAEFFER. View Sign

HAROLD CARL SCHAEFFER Harold Carl Schaeffer of Othello passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born January 16, 1925 to Henry and Elfreda Schaeffer in rural Barton County, Kansas and was the oldest of five children - Marvin, Alice, Henry (Jr.) and Darlene. The family farmed North of Schofield Cemetery for 5 years. Later moved to Crook, CO in 1930 where Harold started school and finished his sophomore year at Crook County High School. Then worked for his grandfather on his farm. December 1944 Harold was drafted in the Army and did his Basic training at Fort Hood, TX. Harold was going to deploy to Germany, when Germany surrendered. Harold then went to the Philippines with the American infantry division where he contracted yellow jaundice. After getting over this he reenlisted/ joined the Air Force and reported to Fort Lowry at Denver, CO and was in the Military Police. He then signed up for Germany where he served for 3 years. He was discharged from the Air Force in 1948 ad arrived home by taxi surprising his parents. Harold worked in the oil fields in Kansas for a year. He was introduced to Willa Jean Beetz by a cousin in 1949 and they married a year later (February 22, 1950) in Sterling, Kansas. He farmed the family farm in Hoisington and drove a milk route for the local milk cheese factory until he dislocated his shoulder too many times. Later worked for the Kansas Brick and Tile plant in Great Bend and continued to farm. They then moved to Wall, SD and Harold worked on the Jensen farm in 1959. They moved to Missoula, MT and Harold worked at Anaconda Lumber Mill and was custodian for the Methodist Church. In 1965 Harold moved his family to Othello, WA and he worked for various farmers (Adams, Barker, Anderson & Smith) in the Othello area & Lentz farms in Pasco. Harold worked for the ECBID for 12 years and retired. He was caretaker for the Bess Hampton Memorial Gardens for 11 years and made it truly look like a "garden." He then retired to remodel his home, garden and enjoy his grandchildren. He also loved to listen to Polka's. Harold is survived by his 3 children: Carla Hampton of Othello; James (Robin) of Wenatchee; Ivan (Angie) of Richland. Grandchildren: Bobby, Blake (Casie) & Bekki Hampton; Brittany & Stephen Schaeffer; Tyler, Rylie and Kian Schaeffer. Great grandchildren; Brett & Logan Hampton. Siblings: Alice Kiel of Independence, MO; Henry of Shelton, WA; Darlene (Larry) Meyer of Liberal, KS. Preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother. In lieu of flowers please donate to the . A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Nazarene Church of Othello, 835 S. 10th Ave, Othello, WA. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Hoisington City Cemetery, Hoisington, Kansas. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at

HAROLD CARL SCHAEFFER Harold Carl Schaeffer of Othello passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was born January 16, 1925 to Henry and Elfreda Schaeffer in rural Barton County, Kansas and was the oldest of five children - Marvin, Alice, Henry (Jr.) and Darlene. The family farmed North of Schofield Cemetery for 5 years. Later moved to Crook, CO in 1930 where Harold started school and finished his sophomore year at Crook County High School. Then worked for his grandfather on his farm. December 1944 Harold was drafted in the Army and did his Basic training at Fort Hood, TX. Harold was going to deploy to Germany, when Germany surrendered. Harold then went to the Philippines with the American infantry division where he contracted yellow jaundice. After getting over this he reenlisted/ joined the Air Force and reported to Fort Lowry at Denver, CO and was in the Military Police. He then signed up for Germany where he served for 3 years. He was discharged from the Air Force in 1948 ad arrived home by taxi surprising his parents. Harold worked in the oil fields in Kansas for a year. He was introduced to Willa Jean Beetz by a cousin in 1949 and they married a year later (February 22, 1950) in Sterling, Kansas. He farmed the family farm in Hoisington and drove a milk route for the local milk cheese factory until he dislocated his shoulder too many times. Later worked for the Kansas Brick and Tile plant in Great Bend and continued to farm. They then moved to Wall, SD and Harold worked on the Jensen farm in 1959. They moved to Missoula, MT and Harold worked at Anaconda Lumber Mill and was custodian for the Methodist Church. In 1965 Harold moved his family to Othello, WA and he worked for various farmers (Adams, Barker, Anderson & Smith) in the Othello area & Lentz farms in Pasco. Harold worked for the ECBID for 12 years and retired. He was caretaker for the Bess Hampton Memorial Gardens for 11 years and made it truly look like a "garden." He then retired to remodel his home, garden and enjoy his grandchildren. He also loved to listen to Polka's. Harold is survived by his 3 children: Carla Hampton of Othello; James (Robin) of Wenatchee; Ivan (Angie) of Richland. Grandchildren: Bobby, Blake (Casie) & Bekki Hampton; Brittany & Stephen Schaeffer; Tyler, Rylie and Kian Schaeffer. Great grandchildren; Brett & Logan Hampton. Siblings: Alice Kiel of Independence, MO; Henry of Shelton, WA; Darlene (Larry) Meyer of Liberal, KS. Preceded in death by his parents, wife and brother. In lieu of flowers please donate to the . A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Nazarene Church of Othello, 835 S. 10th Ave, Othello, WA. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Hoisington City Cemetery, Hoisington, Kansas. Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com . Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.