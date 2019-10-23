Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD "JOE" BRAVENEC. View Sign Service Information Einan's Funeral Home, Inc. 915 By-Pass Highway Richland , WA 99352 (509)-943-1114 Send Flowers Obituary

HAROLD "JOE" BRAVENEC Einan's at Sunset Harold "Joe" Bravenec, was born May 16, 1975 in Easton, MD to parents, Jimmy and Elaine Willis. He was raised by Bill and Elaine Bravenec with his two sisters, Sherry Bravenec and Shelly Flores in WA. Joe resided most of his life in the Tri- Cities as well as Auburn, WA. Joe passed away on October 16, 2019 in Richland, WA. He married 3 times and fathers 6 children; Trevor, Zachary, Jodi, Abigail, Little Joe and Olivia. In 2018 he became a grand- father, to his first grandchild, Ian. Joe was an avid fisherman; loved camping, boating, hunting and he loved the Seahawks! He enjoyed spending time with his family too. He worked as a Journeyman Ironworker for the Local 86, 14 and 29; with his most recent project being the Dupertail Bridge as the Superintendent. Joe will be remembered by his quirky sense of humor, the love for his family and the ability to spin an unbelievable fishing tale. On Thursday, October 24 at Einan's at Sunset Funeral Home there will be visitation from 4pm to 8pm in Richland. The Funeral service for Joe will be held at Hillview Baptist Church, 1621 West 27th Ave., in Kennewick on Friday, October 25 at 1pm. In Loving Memory of Joe, Blue Friday attire is encouraged. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

