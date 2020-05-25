HAROLD DONAHOO Harold Donahoo passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 with his children by his side. Harold was born December 26, 1929 in Kimball, NE to Ralph and Emma Donahoo. Harold attended school in Halsey, NE and married Leta Newman (deceased) on August 28, 1950 in Broken Bow, NE, they later relocated to WA State. Harold served 2 years in Korea as a Staff Sergeant in the Army 434th Construction Engineers building roads and airstrips. Harold moved his family to Othello in 1959 and lived in the same house for 60 years. Harold had 4 siblings, Geraldine, Judy and Ken who preceded him in death and Wendel who lives in Arizona. Harold had 2 children, Gayle (Donahoo) Dormaier (Keley) of Ellensburg and Doug Donahoo (Dawn) of Spokane and 2 granddaughters whom he adored, Ashley and Alyson Donahoo, both of Portland, OR. as well as many nieces and nephews in WA, NV, OR and CO. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic there will be no church services, however there will be graveside services at the Bess Hampton Memorial Cemetery in Othello on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00am. If attending, please practice social distancing.



