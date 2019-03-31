Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAROLD EVERETT DUVALL. View Sign

HAROLD EVERETT DUVALL Einan's at Sunset Harold Everett Duvall, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend too many, went home to be with our Lord on February 2, 2019. He passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 91. Harold, a longtime resident of the Tri-Cities, was born on March 5, 1927, in Hamilton, Washington, the son of Norman Duvall and Myrtle Moyer, and was the youngest of 10 siblings. In 1943, Harold enlisted in the Navy at the age of 16 years under the nickname of "Dads Army" by signing his dad's name to the enlistment form so he could get in. After serving 4 years in the South Pacific on board USS-ABSD-4 (1st 2 years) and the USS Muliphen (2nd 2 years), he was honorably discharged on February 7, 1947. After the Navy, Harold moved to Coquille, Oregon and lived with his sister Helen and her husband Ed Poor who ran a lumber company and became a logger. While in Coquille, he went to a dance and met a young singer named Alyce Wells. They married February 7, 1948 in Vancouver, Washington and shared 70 years of living their life together until her passing last year. Alyce and Harold remained in Oregon for a few years where Harold worked as a logger and truck driver. In 1956 they moved their family to Richland to join Alyce's sister and look for work. Harold was employed as a delivery person for Oil and others before landing a job for the Northern Pacific Transportation Company where he remained until the early 1980's. After their retirement, they settled down in California in 1986 and returned to the Tri-Cities in 1993 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Harold is survived by three of his four children; Larry (Julie) Duvall, Kathie (Don) Kallevig, and Jim (Peggy) Duvall. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 30 great grand-children. Harold was preceded in death by his wife Alyce Duvall, son Tom Duvall, his parents Norman and Myrtle Duvall, and his 9 siblings. Dad left a legacy of family and friends and will be truly missed by his loving family. Dad, we will miss your never-ending love and kindness, your presence at the grandkids sporting events, and the great stories of your childhood and Navy days. We all thank you for these memories that will be cherished for a lifetime. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Charbonneau, Parkview, Fieldstone and Hospice for caring for dad during his time of need. The family would also like to give a special thanks to Sandra Soulek who cared for mom and dad until their passing. A Celebration of Life held will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 4:00pm at the Memories at Sunset Event Center located at 915 Bypass Highway in Richland. A private Graveside Service was held at Sunset Gardens in Richland. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

