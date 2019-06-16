Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRY ALAN KOHN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARRY ALAN KOHN May 21, 1930 June 10, 2019 Harry Alan Kohn was born on May21, 1930 to Edward Samuel Paul and Harriet Bell Kohn. As a child, he and his 7 siblings played and helped with chores on the family farm in Marvin, South Dakota. In July 1948 Harry married Corrine Beth Corr. They moved to Sioux Falls where Wayne, Valerie, Brenda, Bradley and Marjorie were born. Harry was a proud and hardworking man, always working multiple jobs to provide for his family. Harry got a job at Boeing and moved his family to Seattle in 1955. Their family continued to grow with the births of Sonia, Jacqueline and Gerrie. Harry had a passion for engines and mechanics which led him to Vietnam in the late 1960's working on helicopters as a civilian mechanic. After retirement, Harry moved to Burbank where he enjoyed the warm weather, gardening, fishing, tinkering around his property and always had a fresh pot of coffee and a smile for visitors. Family meant the world to him and he was blessed with17 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Harry passed away Monday, June 10 surrounded by loved ones. Preceding him in death are his parents: Ed and Hattie, siblings: Mavis, Omer, Phyllis, Paul (Bud) and Milton, his wife Corrine and children: Sonia, Wayne and Valerie. He is survived by his children: Brenda, Bradley, Marjorie, Jacqueline and Gerrie. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 2:00pm at Crossroads Bible Church 300 S. Quincy Street in Kennewick.

HARRY ALAN KOHN May 21, 1930 June 10, 2019 Harry Alan Kohn was born on May21, 1930 to Edward Samuel Paul and Harriet Bell Kohn. As a child, he and his 7 siblings played and helped with chores on the family farm in Marvin, South Dakota. In July 1948 Harry married Corrine Beth Corr. They moved to Sioux Falls where Wayne, Valerie, Brenda, Bradley and Marjorie were born. Harry was a proud and hardworking man, always working multiple jobs to provide for his family. Harry got a job at Boeing and moved his family to Seattle in 1955. Their family continued to grow with the births of Sonia, Jacqueline and Gerrie. Harry had a passion for engines and mechanics which led him to Vietnam in the late 1960's working on helicopters as a civilian mechanic. After retirement, Harry moved to Burbank where he enjoyed the warm weather, gardening, fishing, tinkering around his property and always had a fresh pot of coffee and a smile for visitors. Family meant the world to him and he was blessed with17 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Harry passed away Monday, June 10 surrounded by loved ones. Preceding him in death are his parents: Ed and Hattie, siblings: Mavis, Omer, Phyllis, Paul (Bud) and Milton, his wife Corrine and children: Sonia, Wayne and Valerie. He is survived by his children: Brenda, Bradley, Marjorie, Jacqueline and Gerrie. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 2:00pm at Crossroads Bible Church 300 S. Quincy Street in Kennewick. Published in Tri-City Herald on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close