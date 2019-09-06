HARRY LLOYD HUMPHREYS On Feb 21st, 1938 Harry Lloyd Humphreys was born in Erie, Colorado to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Humphreys, he was just one of 13 siblings. Harry was a Veteran, Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend to many. Harry passed on Aug 27th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine. He is survived by his son Randy (Lisa) Grandson's Daniel and Nathaniel and his other son David. His sister Guenn and her family in Colorado. He leaves behind a family of friends who loved him dearly. He will be missed, but not forgot. His memorial is Sunday Sept 8th, 2019 at 2pm at the Living Room Church in Kennewick for those that would like to attend.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Sept. 6, 2019