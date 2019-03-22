Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRY STUART (STU) PORTER. View Sign

HARRY STUART (STU) PORTER Harry Stuart (Stu) Porter, 64, of Burbank, WA passed away on March 16, 2019, in Richland, WA. Stu was born in Port Townsend, WA on November 27, 1954 to Harry Baxter Porter and Kathryn (Betty) Rouse Porter. He graduated in 1973 from high school in Vancouver, WA and moved to Kennewick in 1979. He worked for Boise Cascade for 20 years in Wallula, WA. Stu enjoyed trout fishing with his dad and brother and loved watching NFL football. His favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys and wore his Dallas Cowboys shirt proudly. He also loved doing crossword puzzles. Stu lived with friends and caregivers, Roy and Lynn Hillman for the past 12 years, and they deserve a special thanks for all their help. Also, a special thank you to Nancy Klotz for her guidance and care. Stu is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda. Stu is survived by his son, Curtis, 2 grand-children, brother Clay and wife Doris, and nephews Aaron and Adam and their families. A memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close