HARVEY RAY SCHMIDT Prosser Funeral Home Harvey Ray Schmidt age 86 passed away Wednesday December 4th, 2019 at home with his children by his side. Harvey was born March 25, 1933 in Prosser WA to Clifford and Dorothy Schmidt. He was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Allen Schmidtand great granddaughter Bailey Castillo. Harvey joined the Navy at the age of 17and served for twoand a half years.He retiredfrom the Benton REA in 1985 after 20 years. He was a member of the Local Union No. 70 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for 66 years. Harvey enjoyed fishing, the Mariners and dinners with his family. He is survived by his children, Bud Schmidt and Gayle Hall (Chuck) of Benton City; sister, Hazel Blackmore (D.E.) of Redmond, OR and brother, LeRoy Schmidt (Pat) of Cabet, AR; grandchildren, Lindsey Parr (Eddie Castillo), Tyler Parr, Melissa May and Robert Schmidt all of Benton City and Chelsea Killeen (Jake) of West Richland and great grandchildren Conner, Davina,Anela, Sophie, Karlee, Jayce, Lidia and Rylee. He also leaves behind special friends, Dan Baldwin and CarolGlaspell. A Celebration of lifeand potluckwill be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 at the Prosser Senior Center, 1231 Dudley Ave. Prosser. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome. com

