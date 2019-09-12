Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARVEY WINFIELD CARR. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

HARVEY WINFIELD CARR Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home In loving memory of Harvey Winfield Carr. Born October 29, 1937. Passed away September 10, 2019. Harvey was born in Pasco at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and passed away in his beloved home- town of Pasco. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and went to many countries throughout the world in his service. After he came home, he worked at many things until he met Phronsie Hetrick and started his life in electronics at Wyatts Radio & TV. They married in 1961 and just celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. He was the retired owner/operator of Sams TV. He was preceded in death by his Father and Mother, Emery Winfield Carr and Lydia Schuman; his brother, Little Donny; son, Little Harvey; nephew, David; grandparents and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his beloved wife, Phronsie (Pasco); son, Michial Winfield Carr and Laura (Covington, WA); daughter, Tina M. Miller (Carr) (Kennewick); son, Richard Allen Carr, (Pasco) & son, John Thomas Carr & Faye (Kennewick) and our special gift, adopted family member, Chucky John Maugh; his best friend, Ron Byers; his brothers, Robert Carr & Linda, Gerald Carr & Bobbie and sister, Janet Turnus (Carr) and husband Jim Ternes, 7 grandchildren and several great grand children, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. His passions were Hiking, picking rocks (agates) and hunting ground squirrels with his father, Emery and family, Ham Radio, Bowling, Billiards and growing plants. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Arc of Tri Cities or Chaplaincy Hospice Care. Graveside services will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneral

