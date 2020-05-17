HATTIE JO MOSTOLLER May 19, 1935 -- April 27, 2020 Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Hattie was born in Ramona, OK and passed away unexpectedly after a longtime battle with complications associated with her 15+ years of dialysis treatments. She was a Believer, and is now in the arms of her Heavenly Father, at peace finally from all of her medical issues and back with her husband and daughter there in Heaven as well. She was raised in Oklahoma and in Kennewick, she graduated from Kennewick High School, and eventually married her sweetheart, Roger Mostoller. They resided in Kennewick. Early in their marriage, she was a dental assistant for Dr. Schuler but she later focused on being a great mom and housewife to her daughter, Debbie -- and her son, John. Hattie and Roger were awesome party hosts and many fun times with family and friends were had at the Mostoller home, with the "welcome" sign always on. Some time after Roger passed, Hattie moved into the Vintage apartments in Richland, where she had many good friends I'm sure she's watching over them all from above. And her last place of residence was at the Regency at Canyon Lakes nursing home she had many friends there too. Hattie loved her grandkids Briahna and Kaitlyn Mostoller [John & Sherry's daughters], and Michael Welch [daughter Debbie's son]. And she loved the extended family members from the Dixon-Johnson side of the family, especially her buddy Karlene KeyesAnd she also loved her "grandpup", Winchester the Labradoodle. Mom also cherished her memories and fun times with Ken and Arleen Silliman and their family. Hattie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roger, and her daughter, Debbie. She is survived by her son, John [Sherry], granddaughters Briahna and Kaitlyn Mostoller, and grandson, Michael Welch. A Celebration of Life will be held, hopefully sometime in the summer, after the covid 19 mandates have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Salvation Army or the United Gospel Mission, or your charity of choice. Many thanks to our wonderful family members, and friends for your prayers and kind words these last few weeks they were felt, and greatly appreciated. And a special thanks to my wife, Sherry, and my daughters Briahna and Kaitlyn for being there with Hattie during her end times in the ICU and hospital you'll never know how much that meant to me. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 17, 2020.