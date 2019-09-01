Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAZEL DORIS SMOOT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAZEL DORIS SMOOT Hazel Doris Smoot passed away August 24th, 2019 at her home in Kennewick and has lived in the Tri-Cities 76 years. She was born June 5th, 1922 in Paris, Missouri to parents Glenn and Lula Huffman. Doris grew up on the family farm and attended school through graduation in Paris. She met Charles Raymond Smoot and they were married July 20th, 1942. The story goes, mom was determined to meet and have a date with dad. The rest is history. Dad worked construction so travel from job to job, trailer in tow, was their life and mom loved it. She said one time, I would have been happy living in a tent as long as Raymond and I were together! Our family has relived many moments of their adventures across the country and their connecting with lifelong friends. On August 1st, 1943, they hooked up the trailer and left Lawrence, Kansas for work at Hanford, where they lived in the "old Hanford town site". Ray and Doris were dedicated to Jesus and walked the path through Baptist Churches in the area they resided. Ray passed away in August, 1996 and Doris kept her faith to the end. Doris and Ray played golf at "Pasco Muni", now Sun Willows for many years. Doris started with the 9-hole ladies and later joined the 18-hole ladies. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond and son, Gary. She is survived by her son's Ronald (Kylene) Smoot & Gerald (Cindy), both of Kennewick. Grandchildren, Sherri Smoot (Mark) Fluaitte, Kennewick, Charles Smoot (Teresa), Kennewick, Jessica Smoot (Jonathan) Griffith, Castle Rock, Wa., Heather Smoot (Leif) Larsen, Pasco, Wa.; greatgrandchildren, Chrystle Fluaitte, Vancouver, Wa., Faith & Gwendolyn Larsen, Pasco, Wa., Iris Griffith, Castle Rock, Wa.; great greatgrandchildren, Lucas & Serenity Hopper, Vancouver, Wa.. A memorial service for Doris will be held Saturday, September 7th, 2019, 12 p.m., Kennewick Baptist Church, 2425 W. Albany Avenue, Kennewick, Wa.. Luncheon reception will follow.

