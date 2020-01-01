Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAZEL ELEANOR ROBERTSON GREEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAZEL ELEANOR ROBERTSON GREEN Hazel Green, 95, passed peacefully at her home on December 11, 2019, in Kennewick, WA, She was born in Brainerd, MN on May 12, 1924. Met her Husband of 75 years, Edward L Green and was married on April 20, 1940. Hazel was a typical Homemaker. In their early years living in Minnesota they worked to build their home In 1955 they moved their family of 5 children to Pasco, WA The last 4 children were born in Pasco. Mom's days were kept busy will her 9 children, sewing, crocheting projects, volunteering with school, cub scouts, and many other activities. In later years she worked for the City of Pasco as the Janitor for the Police Dept., City Hall and the Pasco Library. Then she also worked for the Pasco Auto Action and North American Van Lines. After retiring she kept busy with the many Grandchildren, making quilts, baking cookies, gardening, hosting barbeques and fish fries. Her greatest joy was the Children and she always made Christmas extra special. Santa always was at Grandma's house with a gift for every child. Hazel was preceded in death by her Husband, Edward L. Green, parents, Edwin Lars Robertson and Rachel Alvilda Boe Robertson. Brothers; Willard , Maurice , LaVern, Russell , and Keith Robertson. Sisters; Hazel, Melvina, and Ione Robertson, Son; Edward L Green Jr., and Grandson; Timothy A. Green, Great great-granddaughter, Rylee D. Wray. She is survived by daughters: Bonnie Garner (Jim), Maureen Smith (Tom), Pamela Ohman, Carol Glover (Phil), Tamara Cobb, and Rhonda Green. Sons: Russell (Yolanda), Robert (Ruth), and Todd (Stephanine). Thirty-two Grandchildren, 73 Great Grandchildren and 36 Great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held at Pasco First Lutheran Church on January 4, 2020 at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pasco First Lutheran or the Chaplaincy Hospice.

HAZEL ELEANOR ROBERTSON GREEN Hazel Green, 95, passed peacefully at her home on December 11, 2019, in Kennewick, WA, She was born in Brainerd, MN on May 12, 1924. Met her Husband of 75 years, Edward L Green and was married on April 20, 1940. Hazel was a typical Homemaker. In their early years living in Minnesota they worked to build their home In 1955 they moved their family of 5 children to Pasco, WA The last 4 children were born in Pasco. Mom's days were kept busy will her 9 children, sewing, crocheting projects, volunteering with school, cub scouts, and many other activities. In later years she worked for the City of Pasco as the Janitor for the Police Dept., City Hall and the Pasco Library. Then she also worked for the Pasco Auto Action and North American Van Lines. After retiring she kept busy with the many Grandchildren, making quilts, baking cookies, gardening, hosting barbeques and fish fries. Her greatest joy was the Children and she always made Christmas extra special. Santa always was at Grandma's house with a gift for every child. Hazel was preceded in death by her Husband, Edward L. Green, parents, Edwin Lars Robertson and Rachel Alvilda Boe Robertson. Brothers; Willard , Maurice , LaVern, Russell , and Keith Robertson. Sisters; Hazel, Melvina, and Ione Robertson, Son; Edward L Green Jr., and Grandson; Timothy A. Green, Great great-granddaughter, Rylee D. Wray. She is survived by daughters: Bonnie Garner (Jim), Maureen Smith (Tom), Pamela Ohman, Carol Glover (Phil), Tamara Cobb, and Rhonda Green. Sons: Russell (Yolanda), Robert (Ruth), and Todd (Stephanine). Thirty-two Grandchildren, 73 Great Grandchildren and 36 Great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held at Pasco First Lutheran Church on January 4, 2020 at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pasco First Lutheran or the Chaplaincy Hospice. Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close