HAZEL MARIE MENTER GLINES Hazel Marie Glines passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019 at her home. This is my last hooray so I'll try not to foul it up. I, Hazel Marie "Menter" Glines was born in Wheatland, Wyoming on July 31, 1931 to Guy Menter and Ruby Fern "Locke" Menter. I was the fourth child in a family of eight children. Erma "Menter" Davis, John Menter, Mary "Menter" Day, "Me", Yvonne "Menter" Glines, Albert Menter, Carole "Menter" Beattie and Jerry (Shonnie Irwin) Menter. I came to Finley, Washington in 1936. I completed grade school and High School in the River View School District. I graduated High School in May 1949, and there starts my journey. I married Clifford Glines on June 1st 1949. We had five wonderful children; Teresa Ann (Kevin) Lechelt, Cynthia Anne (Richard) Rezac, Clifford Jr. (Patti Erickson) Glines, Christine Adele (Lary) Hay and Madonna Annette (John) Philipp. Eleven Grandchildren; Tracy Lechelt Meachem, Keri (Brian) Lechelt Ackerman, Jennifer and Christine Rezac, Casey (Brandon) Glines Bell, Samantha (Ryan) Glines Rumsey, Nash and Chase Hay, Austin, Seaver and Mallory Philipp. Seven Great Grandchildren; Cierra and Keely Meachem, Coldin and Reegan Ackerman, Ryelyn and Brox Bell, Margo Rumsey, and a large extended family of relatives and good friends that mean so much to me. Clifford died on May 28, 1998. Mother, Dad, Erma, John, Mary, Carole and Albert all preceeded me, also. Two surviving siblings; Yvonne Glines and Jerry Menter. I have had a great life, and whenever I would start feeling sorry for myself, as we all do sometimes, I would think of all the great times I've had with all my family and friends and decide I have been truly blessed. Thank you all. So I will leave you with this poem: Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. I am the thousand winds that blow; I am the Diamond glints on snow, I am the sunlight on ripened grain; I am the gentle autumn's rain. When you awaken in the mornings hush I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circle flight. I am the soft star that shines at night Do not stand at my grave and cry I am not there; I did not die I request no funeral. I prefer cremation with a private family service at home, with family and close friends that mean so much to me.

