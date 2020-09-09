Hazel Michelson
October 25, 1926 - August 31, 2020
Pasco, WA - Hazel Mae Michelson of Pasco, Washington, passed away at home on August 31, 2020.
Hazel was born in Lakeside, Montana on October 25, 1926.
She was a pediatric nurse at Deaconess Hospital until she moved to Pasco 75 years ago. Then she continued her nursing career at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Hazel is survived by 2 sons, a daughter and son-in-law, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, 2 sisters, a brother and many nieces and nephews. She is now reunited with the love of her life Meriel E. Michelson.
She loved to organizing family get togethers, best cook, baker, and wrote poetry. She was the take charge kind of person.
She was the best mom, grandma, great grammie anyone could ask for. She was the heart and soul of our family and will be deeply missed.
At Hazel's request no services will be held. Donations can be sent to your favorite charity
.