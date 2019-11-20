Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rosary 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Othello , WA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Othello , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HAZEL RETTKOWSKI Hazel Rettkowski, 94, of Othello, WA passed away on November 8, 2019. She was born in the Grand Prairie, Alberta, Canada area to Oscar Frank and Anna (Thome) Fogle on November 22, 1924. Hazel spent her early youth in Canada and moved to Colville, Washington to live with her brother in Colville, WA. in high school. She became a U.S. citizen soon after. She married Eugene Rettkowski of Reardan, WA. in July 1948. They had two sons and a daughter - Hugh, Patrick and Susan. Gene and Hazel farmed with his brother and father for the first few years. They moved to Othello, WA. in the summer of 1961. Hazel went to work for the local bank Fall 1961 and rose to the position of branch manager for U S Bank retiring in 1990. She enjoyed her retirement working with the Othello Food Bank, Relay for Life, helping at the Sacred Heart Catholic church, traveling and enjoying her grandchildren. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brothers, Otto, Tom, Joe, and Lester and her sisters, Olive, Sylvia and Elsie. She is survived by her son, Hugh (Barbara) Rettkowski, Othello; son, Pat (Bonnie), Warden and daughter, Sue (Bob) Willard, Spokane Valley; six grandchildren Kathleen Foster, Amber (Tony) Martinez, Jessica Rettkowski and Michael, Krystal and Paul (Michelle) Rettkowski and 10 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Evelyn Weidman of Colville, Wa. Holy Rosary will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Othello followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. In Lieu of Flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Spokane or The Othello Food Bank in Hazel's memory.

