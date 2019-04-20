Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HEATHER MICHELLE HARDIN. View Sign

HEATHER MICHELLE HARDIN Heather Michelle Hardin, 47, of Spokane, passed away on April 12, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington. Heather was born in Kennewick to John and Judy Osborn on February 11, 1972. She went to Kami-akin High School and worked at Inland Imaging for over 10 years. Heather and Wes Hardin were married on May 7, 2016. Heather is survived by Wes Hardin, Tanaysha Reynolds, Violet, Riley Wolfe, Judy, John, Chad, and Mark Osborn. The Celebration of Life will be held at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive, Richland, Washington from 2pm-4pm. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Trevor, Carol, Pam, Kim, and April as well as the compassionate and caring doctors and nurses at the Sacred Heart Hospital of Spokane.

HEATHER MICHELLE HARDIN Heather Michelle Hardin, 47, of Spokane, passed away on April 12, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington. Heather was born in Kennewick to John and Judy Osborn on February 11, 1972. She went to Kami-akin High School and worked at Inland Imaging for over 10 years. Heather and Wes Hardin were married on May 7, 2016. Heather is survived by Wes Hardin, Tanaysha Reynolds, Violet, Riley Wolfe, Judy, John, Chad, and Mark Osborn. The Celebration of Life will be held at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive, Richland, Washington from 2pm-4pm. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Trevor, Carol, Pam, Kim, and April as well as the compassionate and caring doctors and nurses at the Sacred Heart Hospital of Spokane. Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close