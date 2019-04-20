HEATHER MICHELLE HARDIN Heather Michelle Hardin, 47, of Spokane, passed away on April 12, 2019 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington. Heather was born in Kennewick to John and Judy Osborn on February 11, 1972. She went to Kami-akin High School and worked at Inland Imaging for over 10 years. Heather and Wes Hardin were married on May 7, 2016. Heather is survived by Wes Hardin, Tanaysha Reynolds, Violet, Riley Wolfe, Judy, John, Chad, and Mark Osborn. The Celebration of Life will be held at the Richland Community Center, 500 Amon Park Drive, Richland, Washington from 2pm-4pm. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Trevor, Carol, Pam, Kim, and April as well as the compassionate and caring doctors and nurses at the Sacred Heart Hospital of Spokane.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 20, 2019