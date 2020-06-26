HELEN CASTILLO No matter how long a person walks this earth, their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. On June 15, 2020 Helen Castillo got her wings and went to walk with the angels. She was 89 years old. She quietly left this world after battling health issues for many years. Though Helen's health was failing for years, few people knew the extent to which she struggled. Her joy for life and indomitable spirit kept her pushing through her struggles. It would be wrong to say that she lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Helen. She was born March 12, 1931, in Naylor Missouri, a daughter of Andrew Jackson White and Syble Hawks. After many adventures she moved west to San Diego, California where she met the love of her life, Jerardo "Cass" Castillo. After a brief courtship they married on December 24, 1946. Together they raised five children. In 198? they moved to Brier, Washington and then settled in Pasco, Washington. She was a strong, determined and fiercely independent woman. She led by example, there was never task too large or too small that she would not tackle. She was known for her tenaciousness. She will be missed every day. She was a member of Pasco First Christian Church, a homemaker & caregiver. She enjoyed arts, crafts and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her father Andrew Jackson White: mother Syble Hawks; Daughter Donna Annette; brother Frederick Turner; and grand daughter Kirsten Castillo. Helen is survived by her husband of 73 years, Jerardo "Cass" Castillo; her children, Helen Porter, Celia Marti Castillo (Mike), Sharon Frenette, James (Tracy) Castillo, and William Castillo; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one brother Warren Christian (Corrine). "Say not, in grief, that she has gone. Give thanks that she was yours."



