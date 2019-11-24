Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN HERBEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HELEN HERBEL Helen Herbel, age 105, passed away unexpectedly in her Mesa, AZ home on October 13, 2019. She is survived by three children: Joyce Loland in Mesa, AZ, Steven Herbel (and wife Mary) in Sequim, WA, and James Herbel in Tuk-wila, WA. She had seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. Helen's family immigrated from a German community in Russia. She was valedictorian of her high school class and after two years at a teacher's college, taught in a one-room schoolhouse. She married Oscar Herbel during WWII and their first child was born while Oscar was stationed in Europe. After the war, the couple moved to Richland, WA, where Oscar took a job as security patrolman at the Hanford Plutonium Plant. Helen was a stay-at-home mom and a dependable elementary school room mother for years. When she began work outside the home, she managed the office of Dr. Charles Liddington and later worked 25 years for Dr. James Felton. She so loved her last job that she continued working until she was 86. In 2006 she moved to Leisure World in Mesa, where she found great satisfaction in volunteering at numerous community events. Helen was known for her warm and gracious way. A devoted wife and a mother, she was quietly strong and independent. Refusing to ever tell her age, she became a secret centenarian. To family members who knew how old she was, and to others who now know it too, she was an absolute inspiration.

