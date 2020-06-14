Helen Holland

HELEN L. CHANDLER REHN HOLLAND Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Helen L. Chandler Rehn Holland, age 89, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, while in the care of Chaplaincy Hospice House in Richland, WA. She was born June 26, 1930, in Monrovia, CA, to William and Ruth (Adams) Chandler. While young, her family moved to Spokane, WA, where she was raised, graduating from North Central High School in 1949.On May 28, 1949 she married Walt Rehn and moved to a farm in Sprague, WA, where she had three children, Connie, Steve, and a daughter, Carolee, who died in infancy. After Walt's passing in 1962, she married James "Jake" Holland on August 7, 1964, and moved to a farm in Othello, WA, where she lovingly raised five children, having added Jake's three children, Laura, Julie, and James, to her family. Primarily, and happily, occupied as a homemaker, Helen was also active in church, school, Cancer Society, Homemaker's Club, and county fair activities.Helen and Jake traveled extensively throughout the United State, Europe, Israel and Mexio.She proudly earned her realtor's license in 1972, and a B.A.from Eastern Washington University in 1987.She will be forever remembered for her optimism, large heart, and Christian testimony. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Bill, her husbands, Walt and Jake, and her daughter, Connie. Left to honor and remember Helen are her four child- ren, Laura King (Everett, WA), Steve Rehn (Knoxville, TN), Julie Legard, and James M. Holland (both Richland, WA) as well as many nieces and nephews. Helen was proud to have thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren, all of whose birthdays she could recite. Helen's ashes have been placed next to Jake's at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick, WA; a private memorial will be held at a future date. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.