HELEN LIZOTTE Helen Lizotte, 93, of Tri-Cities, WA, passed away on November 1, 2019 in Richland, WA. She was born on September 17, 1926 in Jerome, ID, to Grace and Frank Cowger. She joins her parents, sister and husband Larry Lizotte in heaven. Helen worked for thirty five years as a banker for Seattle First Bank Of America. She also loved working for the Tri-City Horse Racing and the Benton County Fair each year. Helen is survived by her daughter Pam Rosenow and her son Larry Lyzotte, Jr., and by her four grand- daughters and many great grand-children. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1pm at Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, 2804 W. Lewis Street, Pasco, WA 99301. For online condolences and more information about the memorial service please visit www.AskHillcrest.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 6, 2019