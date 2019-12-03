Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN M. SCRUGGS. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

HELEN M SCRUGGS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Helen M Mahaffey Scruggs was born February 23, 1925 in Shelbyville, Missouri. She passed away in Kennewick November 22, 2019 at the age of 94. Her family movedto Washington from Missouri at a young age and she graduated from KHS in 1943. She married Maurice J Foley in 1944. She worked at Welch's for 34 years, retiring in 1986. After retirement she enjoyed traveling and was active in several clubs, including the Eagles since 1948. Survivors include her brother, Lincoln C Mahaffey, Jr of Twin Falls, Idaho. Children...Pat Foley Adams (Art) of Kennewick, Mary Foley Shine of Winchester, CA, and Robert (Bob) Foley of Kennewick. Six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Lincoln C. Sr and Mary Alice Mahaffey, husband, Maurice J. Foley in 1959, and son John (Jacky) Foley also in 1959, two sisters, Betty Kidder and Nellie Cousineau. Services will be held Wednesday, December 4th at 11am at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home. 1401 S. Union St, Kennewick, Washington. Services will be followed by graveside services at Desert Lawn Memorial Park in Kennewick. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice House or a . The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

