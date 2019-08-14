HELEN MARGE BARTLETT Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Helen Marge Bartlett, age 97, passed away August 7, 2019. She was born in Chillicothe, Illinois, the second of 4 children to Edward and Helen Higgins. She was raised in Christina, Montana. She attended grades 1-8 in a one room school house. She went to Lewiston, Montana at age 13 working for room and board so she could go to high school. She graduated in 1939. Marge is survived by daughters Donna (Darrell) Cox, Loretta Jennings and Alice Satoh, son Ronald "Pete" (Vivian) Jennings. 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 31 great-great grandchildren and 2 great-great great grandchildren. We had a six generation family gathering on May 21, 2016. She was preceded in death by her husband John Bartlett, daughter Vicki Doyle and grandson Scott Long. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00pm at Lionsgate, 619 W. Albany Kennewick, WA Luncheon will be served. All friends and family are invited. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 14, 2019