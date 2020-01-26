HELEN RUNSVOLD Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Helen L. Runsvold ended her earthly journey on January 20, 2020 at age 94. Helen was born to Lucy and John Houston on January 17, 1926 in Peru, Kansas. She grew up in Cedar Vale, Kansas. She graduated from the Wesley Hospital School of Nursing in Wichita, Kansas. She moved to Spokane in 1954. She married Richard Runsvold in 1956. She worked at the Spokane Blood Bank, Sacred Heart Hospital and Hyland Plasma Center. After retirement she and Dick took numerous trips with the Corbin Center; also traveled extensively in their 5 th Wheeler. They have been active members of Millwood Presbyterian Church since 1963. Helen was preceded in death by son, Richard Dean Runsvold (1973) and two brothers. Survived by husband and son, Mark (Kristin) and granddaughter, Kasandra. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www. muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 26, 2020