HELEN STEELMAN Prosser Funeral Home Helen Rosetta Steelman, age 89, entered into rest on February 11, 2020 at Sun Terrace in Prosser. She was born March 8, 1930 to Edward Albert and Anna Marie (Leupp) McCall in Oak Point, Washington. The family migrated to Eastern Washington following construction work and settled in Whitstran where Helen attended a two room school. In 1948, she graduated from Prosser High Schoo1. That same year, married Richard Benjamin and the couple had three children. They moved to Othello where they made their home until Helen lost her husband in a farm accident in 1956. She returned to her home in Whitstran and in 1969, married Charles "Pete" Steelman. The couple, sometimes venturing together and sometimes on their own, lived in Missouri, Wyoming and Alaska with Prosser always being her home base. Of all the different career paths she chose, renovating old houses was her favorite. She appreciated quality craftsmanship and loved woodworking. She also kept a beautiful yard and mowed her own lawn until she was eighty-five. Helen is survived by her son, Larry Benjamin and daughter, Terri Korsvik; ten grandchildren, Jennifer Putman, Kasey Benjamin, Cindy Toliver, Chancy Benjamin, Rusty Benjamin, Laura Davis, Jason Korsvik, Brian Korsvik, Sherri Hamilton and Kristel Dirkes; her brother, Del McCall; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, Richard (Dick) Chancy Benjamin and Charles "Pete" Steelman; her son, Dick Benjamin; brothers, Ed, Howard, Jack, Don, Ron and Bob McCall; and sisters, Evelyn Pickett, Ella Harsh, Shirley Miland and Theda Heintz. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Prosser Funeral Home. You may leave a message for the family at

