Helenka Vanderbilt

March 27, 1973 - September 4, 2020

Connell, WA - Helenka Jo Vanderbilt Our beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, and Aunt went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 4, 2020. Helenka was born March 27, 1973 in Kennewick, Washington to Robert and Lois Andrewjeski. Helenka and her beloved husband, Robb Vanderbilt and children, Gunner and Cole Vanderbilt resided in Connell, Washington. In her younger years she was a cheerleader, actively involved in Future Farmers of America and showed sheep at Benton Franklin Fair. She was an amazing horsewoman, showing and driving her father Robert's Percheron draft horses. She was the Draft Horse Queen for the North Idaho Draft Horse Association, she won the junior showmanship single, team and confirmation competition and won the Grand National women's cart driving. Helenka graduated from Connell High School in 1991. Helenka married Robb Vanderbilt on May 15, 1993. On November 30, 1993 Robb and Helenka started their family with the birth of their son Cole Robert Vanderbilt. Then on October 3, 1995 they completed their loving family with the birth of their youngest son Gunner McCoy Vanderbilt. Helenka's boys were her pride and joy and she loved them with everything she had. Helenka was a very caring soul and she dedicated her life to helping others. It is shown by the career paths that Helenka chose. All the jobs she chose were those that allowed her to give her love to others. She was an instructor at Camp Outlook juvenile rehabilitation center where she helped countless youth that were in need of guidance with no judgement. She was also a veterinary technician where she got to exploit her passion for animals as well. Finally she was an in home caretaker for all of her loved ones that were in need of help. Helenka is survived by her husband Robb, sons, Cole and Gunner. Her parents, Robert and Lois Andrewjeski, in-laws, Robert and Karen Vanderbilt, sisters, Melissa Andrewjeski-Jones, Renee Prentice and Stacy Linardic with their husbands Kevin, Steve and Ed. Sister and brother in law Kara and Eric Mauseth and numerous nieces and nephews, Kayla, Emma, Mattie, Seth, Zach, Grace and Hunter. Grandmother Juanita Andrewjeski, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her. Helenka was a one of a kind soul, who loved everyone with all of her heart. Her Impact on her loved ones will be cherished always and she will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Hunters Pond in Eltopia, WA.





